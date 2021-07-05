Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,431.20 ($18.70) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.74 billion and a PE ratio of -9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,352.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.