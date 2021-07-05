Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 345.46.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

