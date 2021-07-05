Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report sales of $100.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $136.90 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $411.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

