RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 92.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $106.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

