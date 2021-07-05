Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,120.77 ($79.97).

RIO opened at GBX 5,984 ($78.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £96.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,122.38. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

