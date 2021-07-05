Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of Sell.

Rightmove stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

