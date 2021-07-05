Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $10.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $938.16. 338,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,039. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $566.21 and a one year high of $939.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $858.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

