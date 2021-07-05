Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $49.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 830,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,797,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.16. 390,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.