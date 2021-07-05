Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $4.49 Million Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Midwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,928 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,049. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on FMBI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

