Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 95,775 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $36.58. 16,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.40. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

