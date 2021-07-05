Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

