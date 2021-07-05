Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,335,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,694,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 6.75% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.46. 61,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,992. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

