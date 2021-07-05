RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 25.6% in June

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,416 shares of company stock valued at $449,172 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RFIL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

