Reviewing EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and Astronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 80.37 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -168.63 Astronics $502.59 million 1.10 -$115.78 million ($0.66) -26.98

EHang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astronics. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Astronics -13.47% -12.23% -5.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EHang and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Astronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.46%. Astronics has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Astronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than EHang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Astronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EHang has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astronics beats EHang on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and communications and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also sells inflight entertainment and connectivity products, and lower antenna; and wireless communication testing primarily for the civil land mobile radio market. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

