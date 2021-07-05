Reviewing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $18.03 million 2.78 $8.85 million N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 12.56 $123.91 million $4.90 27.39

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Camden Property Trust 0 5 7 0 2.58

Tremont Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $123.85, suggesting a potential downside of 7.74%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tremont Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 60.47% 10.51% 3.28% Camden Property Trust 10.71% 3.16% 1.55%

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.