Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $111.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

