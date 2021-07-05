Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €35.51 ($41.78) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.46.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

