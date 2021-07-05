Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 185.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 65.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,198.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 587,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 91,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.59 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

