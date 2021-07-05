Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.61 Million Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 76.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Overstock.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,822,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after buying an additional 55,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.58. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

