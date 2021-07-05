Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 10,600 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.