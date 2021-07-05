Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.25. 156,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,730. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.