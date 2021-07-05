Raze Network Trading Up 14.9% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $343,444.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00134806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00166482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,090.28 or 0.99837287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,425,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

