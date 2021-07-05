Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$31.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.50.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.98 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

