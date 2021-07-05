Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Rambus stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.