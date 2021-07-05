Raiden Network Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $449,483.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $449,483.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00180835 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

