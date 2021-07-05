Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.01% of Rafael worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Rafael by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

RFL opened at $60.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

