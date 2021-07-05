Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.