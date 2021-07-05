QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 32.6% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $104.78 million and $2.81 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00794642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

