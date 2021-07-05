Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 40,878 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,878 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 899,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $5,311,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $54,394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

