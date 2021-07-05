Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 27,094 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

