Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,545 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 606.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

