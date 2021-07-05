Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $130,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.