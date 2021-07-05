Quantbot Technologies LP Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,339 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.