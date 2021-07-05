Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $677.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $695.38. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $467.55 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

