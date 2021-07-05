Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 7,777 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $756.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,759. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

