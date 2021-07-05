Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 1,636 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.