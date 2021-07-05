Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 8,100 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 229,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marten Transport by 563.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

