Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,470 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.