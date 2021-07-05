Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,470 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIG. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Employers by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.05 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

EIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

