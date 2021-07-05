Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTR stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

