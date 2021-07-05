QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:QADB opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 148.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.16. QAD has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Get QAD alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.