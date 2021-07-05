Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

BBBY opened at $31.30 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,280 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.