Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

