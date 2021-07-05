Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,716.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

