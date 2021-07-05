Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 99.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €92.69. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €101.75 ($119.71).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

