PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $186,900.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas C. Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $35.70 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 77.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

