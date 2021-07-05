Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $44,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Public Storage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $302.72 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $305.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.