Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in June

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,394. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

