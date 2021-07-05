Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.