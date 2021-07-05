Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS OPYGY traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.